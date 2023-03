ST. LOUIS – We all know St. Louis weather can be strange, so be ready for winter at all times. Check out these deep discounts on totes winter boots at JCPenney Online.

Get a pair of joy water-resistant boots down from $90 for $13.49. All other totes styles are at least 70% off while supplies last.

Get free shipping when you spend $75 or choose store delivery when spend $25 or more, and it ships for free.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.