ST. LOUIS – We have a deal for you Thursday morning offering name brand athletic shoes for as little as $30.

These kicks are marked down at ‘Going, Going, Gone’ online, offering a savings of up to 50% off. There are deals for men and women on brand name sneakers from Nike, Vans, Adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more.

Shipping is free when you spend $65s. Going, going, gone is by Dick’s Sporting Goods.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.