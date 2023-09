ST. LOUIS – Check out this deal on Adidas and save at premium outlets online.

For a limited time, take an extra 40% off already reduced merchandise. Some items are already half off before the additional savings.

You will need to use the coupon code ‘ADIDAS40‘ to get 40% off. There are bargains for men, women, and kids on clothing, shoes, and accessories.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.