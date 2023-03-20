ST. LOUIS – Check out this hair-raising deal from JCPenney online, offering discounts on hair care and beauty items.

For a limited time, you’ll save more than half off on hair products from Sebastian, Sexy Hair, Paul Mitchell, and more. These are some of the lowest prices on hair spray, dropping from as much as $22.50 to just $9.

You will need to enter the promo code NEWHOME to get these savings. Shipping is free when you spend $75. You can also order online and choose free store pickup on orders of $25 or more.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.