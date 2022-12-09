ST. LOUIS – It’s the one-day sale going on right now at Macy’s Online.

Cash in with 40 to 60% off savings on clothing, shoes, beauty, handbags, jewelry, home, and toys. Shop deals of the day offering 60% off coats, the Martha Stewart collection is up to 70% off, and women’s boots and shoes are up to half off.

You’ll also get $10 in Macy’s money for every $50 d you spend. Plus, get free shipping when you spend $25. This sale ends tomorrow.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out those discounted items here.