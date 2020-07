ST. LOUIS – If you can’t get enough of Christmas in July, we have a sale to put you in the spirit. Right now at Best Choice Products online, get up to 45-percent off on select Christmas decorations.

Then use a coupon code to get an additional 10-percent off. Their jolly summer savings includes free shipping. Check out a variety of trees, garland, wreaths and home holiday decor.



coupon code: julyxmas