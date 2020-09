ST. LOUIS – They are clearing out space at Nordstrom Rack and that means big savings for you.

The “Clear the Rack sale” offers an extra 25-percent off on all clearance clothing, shoes, and accessories with a savings up to 90-percent off.

Look for red price items, online they are marked in red, in-store the markdowns will be taken at the register.

This sale is good now through labor day.