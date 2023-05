ST. LOUIS – Close out prices on jewelry at Kohl’s means savings for you, with less than a week until Mother’s Day.

Check out this selection of jewelry offering between 60 to 70% off. If you spend more than $100, you’ll also get an additional 15% off when you enter the coupon code CATCH15OFF at checkout.

You’ll also earn $10 in Kohl’s cash for every $50 you spend. Get free shipping on orders over $35.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.