Money Saver: Deals for kids summer clothing at Carter’s online

ST. LOUIS – Get your little ones ready for summer with a sale at Carter’s online.

You’ll find doorbuster deals that include buying two or more tops, shorts or a baby one-piece starting at five dollars. Two dresses and two piece outfits are as low as ten dollars.

Be pool-ready with swimwear as much as half off when you buy three items.

There are also baby “must haves” marked down.

Get free shipping when you spend $35 dollars, choose curbside or in-store pickup.

To find these deals, visit wwww.carters.com.

