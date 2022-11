ST. LOUIS – You don’t have to wait to start saving with Black Friday prices.

For those on your list who love electronic, Best Buy Online is already offering some discounts. Save $500 on a gaming laptop, and hundreds off select televisions.

There are also deals on tablets, laptops and computers, kitchen appliances, and much more. Many of these bargains offer an extended holiday return period.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted electronics and more here.