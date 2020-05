ST. LOUIS – Get charged up with this exclusive deal on a wireless charging pad. This fast charging pad is for all q-i enabled devices at Tanga online.

It’s down from $59.99 to $12.99 with our Fox 2 code, plus your shipping is free. Once your device is charged it turns off to save energy. Coupon code: fox2now

If you’re not sure if this works for your phone, there is a list on our link.