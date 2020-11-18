Money Saver: Free Thanksgiving dinner offer

ST. LOUIS – Walmart, Butterball, Coca-Cola, Campbell’s and the shopping app Ibotta are teaming up to make the holidays a bit brighter.

Just download the Ibotta app or the web browser and click on free Thanksgiving dinner offer. Once you purchase your turkey day items at any St. Louis Walmart or Walmart online, scan your receipt into the app or link your online account to verify the purchase to earn cashback for the groceries listed, a savings of just over $20 dollars.

So far the offer has been redeemed 1.5 million times across the country.

Here’s the full list of included items:

Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2-liter bottle of Coke

All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cashback on all Butterball whole turkeys

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)

French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)



