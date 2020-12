EUREKA, Mo. – Take in the magical lights, shows and rides at Six Flags for just a simple food donation.

Donate six new, unexpired, non-perishable food items and get a ticket to Holiday in the Park. The offer is good on December 4, December 11, and December 18.

The donation must be made between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to receive a free ticket.

You are not required to make an online reservation. All donations will benefit Operation Food Search.

