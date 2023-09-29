ST. LOUIS – It’s the day set aside to celebrate a cup of ‘Joe,’ ‘java,’ ‘rocket fuel,’ whatever you call it – Friday is your day for some coffee freebies.

Dunkin rewards members can grab a free medium iced or hot coffee with any purchase Friday. A perfect pairing with your free coffee would be one of Dunkins’ pumpkin donuts.

Krispy Kreme is giving customers a free medium hot or iced coffee or espresso no purchase necessary. While you’re there, you can treat the family when you buy a dozen donuts, as well as grabbing another dozen original glazed for $2.

Kolache Factory is giving customers a free cup of its 12 oz. coffee Friday. You can grab the coupon on their social media accounts. These deals are one free coffee per person.

