ST. LOUIS – If you’re a fan of Adidas, we have a sale for you to stock up and save.

Proozy is calling it the biggest sale of the year, with 40 percent off already reduced prices. You will need to enter a coupon code to get this additional discount: PRZ40B.

You’ll find deals on men’s joggers, shorts, hoodies, polos and more. Women, check out jackets, tank tops and leggings. Get free shipping when you spend $50 or more.

Click here to shop.