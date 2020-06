ST. LOUIS – You don’t want to miss home closeout deals at Kohl’s online.

Check out the wow deals, and get up 60-percent off or more. Plus buy today and receive an additional 25-percent off with a coupon code. coupon code: summertime.

You’ll see discounts on everything from clothing, kitchen supplies, and home items just to mention

a few.

Get free shipping with your $75 dollar purchase or look for free store pick-up in

two hours or less. Wow week lasts through Sunday, June 28.