Money Saver: Get a free McFlurry today

ST. LOUIS – An ice cream freebie from the golden arches will sweeten your day today.

Ever thought the McFlurry spoon was a straw? It’s actually a part of the mixing process, either way, today you can get a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry

Just scan the offer code in the McDonald’s app and pick up the treat at any participating restaurant. No purchase is necessary.

If you don’t have time to stop by between now and Sunday, order a minimum $15 purchase on McDelivery with the Uber Eats app and get the free treat.