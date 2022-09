ST. LOUIS – Head over to Vera Bradley Online to get an extra 30% on already reduced prices.

For a limited time, shop the online outlet for exclusive deals on last chance styles and retired patterns. Hundreds of new styles were just added. You’ll discover duffel, traveler and tote bags, along with bargains on backpacks, lunch bags and accessories.

Grab free shipping when you spend $35 or more. For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.