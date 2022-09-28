ST. LOUIS – We have a hot deal brewing with some eye-opening savings on a Keurig Mini Brewer.

Right now at Keurig Online, the price of this brewer drops from $89.99 to $59.99. This is the lowest price we could find and is available in six colors. That’s not all, you will also get two 22 or 24 count packs of k-cups for free when you add two packs to your cart. You will need to enter the coupon code FREEPODS4ME at checkout to also get this bonus offer. You can mix and match from dozens of blends. Your shipping is free.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the deal here.