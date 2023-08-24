ST. LOUIS – Get cooking in the kitchen with a hot deal on a Ninja Cooker from Kohl’s Online.

Check out a Ninja Foodi Cooker. It drops in price from $170 to $120 when you enter the coupon code FRIEND20 at checkout. Plus, you’ll get $20 in Kohl’s cash.

This multi-cooker can replace 14 different cooking utensils and appliances. It can make bread, steam, roast, and more.

The cooker is available in three colors. Grab free shipping with your $49 purchase.

