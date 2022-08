ST. LOUIS – Take a step in the right direction with this sale at Cole Haan Online.

For a limited time, get deals for men and women offering up to 60% off plus an additional 20%. You’ll discover deals on slides, sandals, running shoes, loafers, oxfords, and accessories. You will need a coupon code to get these extra savings.

There is free shipping and returns for Cole Haan members. It’s free to sign up.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. To check out the deals, click here.