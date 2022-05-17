ST. LOUIS – It’s an online outlet exclusive from the Vera Bradley store online. For a limited time, take an additional 30 percent off already reduced prices. Most of these items are already marked down up to 70 percent off. The sale includes new items and patterns that haven’t been marked down until now. Shipping is free when you spend $35 or more. This offer is good through Friday. Click here to shop this deal.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction