ST. LOUIS – Get ready for holiday parties with savings on dresses at Macy’s Online.

These are some of the lowest prices we could find on a selection of dresses. They are all less than $25. There are a variety of dresses to choose from including Bodycon, sweater, velvet and much more.

Use your free Macy’s account to get free shipping.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted dresses here.