ST. LOUIS – Get ready for warmer weather with a deal on clearance dresses from Macy’s Online.

Right now, get 40% to 70% off on a variety of dresses. There are deals on formal wear, party, casual, career, plus sizes, juniors, and more.

Hundreds of dresses are on clearance or closeout. Get free shipping with a minimum order of $49.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.