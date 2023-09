ST. LOUIS – Get shopping and help the environment with an exclusive deal from Tanga Online.

Check out an eco-friendly portable bag. It drops in price from $69.99 to $23.99 when you enter the coupon code FOX2NOW. You’ll also get free shipping.

These are selling on other popular sites for nearly $20 more. The waterproof bag is easy to use, lightweight, and has a large capacity for storage.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.