ST. LOUIS – As we head into fall, now is a great time to save on outdoor furniture.

Right now at Home Depot, you can choose from a variety of Hampton Bay patio furniture sets for up to 50% off. There are 11 sets to choose from with many dropping in price from $1,00 to $500.

Other stores are charging $150 more for similar sets. Delivery is $55 or ship to your local store to save on shipping.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out outdoor patio furniture here.