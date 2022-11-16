ST. LOUIS – It’s always fun to have the entire family together and match pajamas, and now you can do it and save.

Check out this sale at JCPenney Online, offering family pj’s for 50% off. Whether you want to be the Grinch, reindeer, buffalo plaid, jolly trees, Hanukkah, polar bears, and more.

There are dozens of options to choose from, some sets even include the family dog. There are also matching unisex in a one piece. Get free shipping with your $75 purchase.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted family wear here.