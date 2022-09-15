ST. LOUIS – We have a his and hers deal offering two Adidas items from Proozy Online.

For the ladies, get this Adidas women’s trefoil soft hoodie. It retails for $65, but you are going to get two for $47 bucks with free shipping. The hoodie is available in sizes small to two XL.

For the men, check out these Adidas super soft joggers. It’s down from $50 to two for $43. The joggers range in size from small to three XL. Both are available in four colors. You will need our exclusive promo codes HERS: MMS914-2350-FS and HIS: MMS916-2150-FS to get these deals and free shipping. This offer is good through next Thursday or while supplies last.

