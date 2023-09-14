ST. LOUIS – Attention pumpkin spice latte fans, how about a deal that will allow you to buy one and get one free Thursday?

Starbucks is offering some of its fall flavor Thursday for a buy one, get one free deal. Customers who order after noon will get the second one at no cost. You will need to download the Starbucks app and create an account.

From there you’ll have the option to select the Bogo deal and apply it to your order. The offer can only be redeemed once per week and cannot be used on drinks that cost more than ten dollars.

This offer is good on Thursday through the month of September.

To see all the fall beverage flavors for this deal, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.