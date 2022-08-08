ST. LOUIS – It’s just about that time for kids to return to the classroom.

We have a deal from HP if you’re in the market for a computer. During their back-to-school sale save up to 77% on select products with free shipping. Check out deals on laptops, desktops, monitors, printers, headphones, and other accessories.

There are also free gifts with purchase on select PCs. Use a coupon code to get an additional five or ten percent on certain products.

For more information and to get that coupon code, head to Margie’s Money Saver. For more information on the deal, click here.