ST. LOUIS – It is time to start thinking about heading back to school.

We have a deal on an HP Chromebook from Tanga online. This Chromebook drops in price to $105 when you enter our exclusive promo code at checkout. This is the lowest price we could find on this model. It’s selling at other retailers for as much as $265. The Chromebook boasts that it can survive a fall off a desk, splash of soda, or a tugged power cord and has been drop tested. Your shipping is free.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out deals here.