ST. LOUIS – The Clear the Rack sale is going on right now at Nordstrom Rack both online and in stores.

This seasonal sale offers deep discounts. Shoppers can take an extra 25 percent off clearance items. This gives you a savings of up to 90 percent off everything from clothing for the family, to beauty items, and products for your home. Some deals are the lowest we’ve seen. Orders over $89 ship for free. Or have the order shipped to a local store for free pickup. The Clear the Rack sale goes through Sunday. Click here to shop this deal.