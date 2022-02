ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. - A horse died in St. Clair County, Illinois Wednesday morning after being stuck in a ditch.

The property owner said he dug some ditches recently and somehow the horse got loose and got stuck in one of them. The incident was first reported to emergency crews at about 5:45 a.m. Multiple emergency crews were assisting in the rescue of the horse. During that time, the horse died at the property located near 64 at 255.