ST. LOUIS – If you are an Amazon Prime member, there are deals just for you on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It’s the 48-hour Holiday Kickoff event offering deep discounts on seasonal brands. You’ll discover deals on Dyson, Barbie, Sharkninja, Peloton, and so many more. New deals drop as often as every five minutes.

You can also request access to doorbuster deals by signing up for invite-only bargains on select products. If you’re not a Prime member, you can get a free 30-day trial.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.