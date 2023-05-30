ST. LOUIS – If you’re a fan of Lululemon but don’t like paying full price, check out their like new section.

Shop both men’s and women’s styles for resale. Want to trade in some lulu items, you can round up your gear that is in good condition and bring it to a store. Items not accepted will go home with you.

Once it’s reviewed, you’ll receive an e-gift card redeemable at your Lululemon store or online. To find out what’s eligible or to take advantage of buying discounted items.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.