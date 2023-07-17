ST. LOUIS – If you’ve been looking for some appliances, we have a deal for you Monday morning.

For a limited time, get up to 65% off shark and ninja appliances from Woot Online. Get a new shark robot vacuum which lists for $429.99 for $149.99, offering a 65%savings.

There are also deep discounts on coffee makers, air fryers, cookware sets, pressure cookers, and more. Some of the sale items are refurbished.

Shipping is free when you sign in to your Amazon Prime account. Otherwise, add $6.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.