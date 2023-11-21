ST. LOUIS – If you’ve been on the lookout for an air fryer, check out this one from Kohl’s Online.

The Ninja Foodi digital air fry oven drops in price from nearly $250 to just over $110. You will need to enter the coupon code ‘GOSHOP15‘ to get these savings, plus your shipping is free.

You’ll also score $20 in Kohl’s cash. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen and even beats Amazon’s Black Friday price. It is an air fryer, convection oven and toaster all in one. You can also stand it up vertically to save counter space.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.