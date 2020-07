ST. LOUIS – It’s the fourth of July sidewalk sale at JC Penney online and in stores.

Check out the website to get up to 85-percent off clearance items the savings are so big, no coupon code is needed.

Score even more at the store, with JC Penney’s first sidewalk sale at it’s stores. You’ll find deep discounts on clothing and shoes for the entire family, plus discounts on jewelry, watches and home items.

Get free shipping with orders of $49 dollars.