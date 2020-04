ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Do you need to update the window blinds in your house or office? For a limited time, JCPenney is offering it’s two-inch cordless faux wood blinds down from $49 dollars to $18.37.

You will need a coupon code to get these additional savings. It comes in several widths up to 39 inches. Get free shipping with your $49 dollar order.

Coupon code: sunshine