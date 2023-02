ST. LOUIS – Just do it and save on Nike brand at Kohl’s Online with select gear on sale.

Hurry to get 65 to 83% off Nike clothing and shoes on clearance items for men, women, and kids. There are hundreds of deals to choose from. Including big and tall, toddler, and baby.

Shipping is free on your order of $49 or more.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out discounted times here.