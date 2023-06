ST. LOUIS – “Just Do It” and save at Nike online with a wide selection of items marked down.

For a limited time, save up to 40 percent off, then take an additional 20 percent off online Nike purchases.

You will need to enter a coupon code (SUMMER) at checkout and sign into your free Nike Plus account. This will also give you free shipping, saving another $7.

Nike offers styles for men, women and kids. To take advantage of the sales, click here.