ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The current record-setting surge in COVID cases is leading St. Louis County to temporarily change the way its Department of Revenue offices operates. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to officially announce the changes at a news conference Wednesday morning at the main county administration building.

Page's chief spokesperson Doug Moore said Department of Revenue workers interact the most with the public out of any county employees inside the three county buildings. Moore said over a quarter of the 80 revenue department workers have either been out with COVID or have been quarantined due to exposure to COVID.