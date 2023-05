ST. LOUIS – You may want to knock on this doorbuster of a deal from JCPenney Online.

Right now, through Sunday, JCPenney is offering up to 60% off on select styles. You’ll discover markdowns for men, women, kids, and babies in clothing and shoes.

Home decor is also discounted along with jewelry. Get three-piece frying sets down from $50 for $19.99. Babies and toddler mix and match starts at $5.99.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.