ST. LOUIS – Sink your teeth into this deal and save some dough at Krispy Kreme. After record gas prices last month, Krispy Kreme decided to give customers a break. Stop by Wednesday to get a dozen of its original glazed donuts based on the national price of a gallon of regular gasoline. On Wednesday, that price is $4.08. This offer is good every Wednesday through May 4. There is a limit of two boxes per customer. Click here to learn more about the deal.

