ST. LOUIS – Looking for some bling to add to your wardrobe? Check out this deal from Superjeweler Online.

It’s Super Deal Blowout Month, offering some of the lowest prices of the year. Get up to 85% off competitors prices. Plus, get another 20% off the sale price when you enter the coupon code SJ20.

There are deals on rings, bracelets, necklaces, cufflinks, and chains. They’ll also throw in free shipping.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.