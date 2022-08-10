ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s the buy more, save more sale going on today only at Macy’s online. Shop deals for men, women, and children. The more you shop the more you’ll save.

Spend $75 dollars and get 25 percent off. Spend $125 and you’ll cash in with 30 percent off. For 40 percent off, spend $200 dollars or more.

There are some exclusions to this deal, but you are sure to find hundreds of bargains. You will need to enter a promo code at checkout. Purchases over $25 get you free shipping.

Grab this deal here.



Promo code: SHOP