ST. LOUIS – Many stores are clearing out winter items to get ready for spring arrivals, which means big savings for you.

Right now at JCPenney, take up to 80% off clothing, shoes, bedding, home decor, accessories, and more during the clearance sale. You will need to add a 20% coupon to get the most savings.

You’ll discover deep discounts for men, women, kids, and babies. Shipping is free when you spend $75, or you can order online and choose free store pickup on orders of $25.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted items here.