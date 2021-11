ST. LOUIS – Hungry for breakfast? You might be lovin’ this deal from McDonald’s Thursday morning.

In honor of the egg McMuffin celebrating 50 years on the menu, you can rewind to 1971 prices. Only on Thursday, McDonald’s is rolling back the price of the egg McMuffin to just 63 cents. It is available only on the McDonald’s app and during breakfast hours. There is a limit of one per customer.

