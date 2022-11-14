ST. LOUIS – We have an eye-opening deal to get you going in the mornings and save.

Check out a Keurig K-Mini from Keurig Online. It drops in price from $89.99 to $69.99 with free shipping. You also get two 22 or 24-count k-cups for free when you add two packs to your cart with the promo code FREEPODS4ME.

You can mix and match dozens of blends. You’re getting more than $34 worth of k-cups for free. This is the lowest prices we’ve seen on just the coffee maker, let alone, the addition of the k-cups. It’s available in six colors.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted Keurig here.