ST. LOUIS – The chill in the air may have you reaching for some sweaters. Check out this deal from Macy’s Online, saving you some cold, hard cash.

These women’s Karen Scott sweaters drop from $46.50 to $12.99. You can mix and match more than 40 designs in a variety of colors.

Get free shipping when you spend $25 on your free Macy’s account. So buy two and your total price for two sweaters shipped is $25.98.

For more information, head to Margie’s Money Saver. Check out the discounted sweaters here.